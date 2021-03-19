Another Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Cambridge, St James

The St James police are now in search of two men in connection with the seizure of two Illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in Cambridge, St James, on Thursday morning, March 18.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 4:39 am, officers attached to the St James Specialized Unit carried out an operation at section of Cambridge.

During the operation, several houses and premises were searched which led to the seizure of two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, along with a large quantity of ammunition.

The police say they are now in search of two men from the area, who can assist them in their Investigations surrounding the seizure.

