New on the scene: Acea and Overcome Family enter with ‘Grand Pree’

Overcome Family has collaborated with upcoming artist Acea on his new single.

The new release is on the new riddim “The Game”. Overcome Family Company Limited acting in both the capacity of manager and producer for Acea are excited about this debut single. The Hanover based company is headed by Sheldon Pinnock a.k.a “Big Boss”, Shakara Lewis a.k.a Wendy or “Bigga Boss”, and Garth Pinnock. They formed the company 5 years ago to help a friend. Mr Pinnock honed his skills over that time and became passionate about grooming young talent.

Having seen the talent of their young artists being moulded over the years they decided to take a leap of faith and trademarked and licensed their brand. Their goal is to help rising talent blossom and have decided that Acea is deserving of their efforts. Mr Pinnock describes Overcome Family as a “beacon of light showing the way” for talented artists who are striving for recognition. The company is bonded by love, understanding and truth and will be around for decades to come.

Overcome Family tries to mentor their young artists for success. In Mr Pinnock’s view, crime has gone down since the pandemic started but more can be done to unite the population. He believes positive music can be one such tool. He also added, “there need to be more programs that are aimed at skills and etiquette training for children and young adults.”

The recording artist, ‘Acea’, given name, Michael Cooke is one such talent that Overcome Family has nurtured. He was first inspired to become a recording artist by a teacher in high school. This was where he wrote his first song about “poverty” for a group project and his teacher recognized his talent. She told him that he was born to be a star, and this was his biggest inspiration. Since then, he has sought every opportunity to fulfil this dream. He has been with Overcome Family since its inception. They recently signed him as an artist officially to which he commented, “Overcome Family made me family. Real know Real”.

While ‘Acea’ is no stranger to the studio he did admit to being nervous during his first recording. Despite the knots in his stomach, he was able to exceed the expectations of his team. The team at Overcome Family have high hopes for this budding star.

The song ‘Grand Pree’ makes a fitting entrance for Overcome Family and Acea. Mr Pinnock said, “Simply put, Grand Pree is a hit song. I am very excited about the release. It’s catchy, has a great flow and is modern.” The riddim is described as fun and carefree. “It makes you want to bounce and free yourself” according to Mr Pinnock.