Ex-Boyfriend Stabbed Young Dancehall Artiste to Death

Patricia Green aka DBritish was a young upcoming female dancehall artiste who was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex in a community, close to the border of St. Ann and Clarendon.

Patricia who is 21 years old was also a customer service representative known as Samantha. It was reported that Patricia went to pick up her child, whose father was her ex. An argument developed between them and then she was stabbed to death in McNie district.

The police were called when residents heard a woman crying for help at approximately 6:30 pm, but when they got to the seen all they saw was the body with several stab wounds. They are now searching for her killer after she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Many of her fans have visited her videos on YouTube, where they are leaving comments. They have said how much they were looking forward to hearing more of her music and how sad they are, that she is gone.

There are some of the songs that were on her channel here songs, ‘Suh Mi Like it’, ‘Wine it’, ‘Obsessive’ , ‘Self Reliant’ and ‘Love Potion’.

Blow is the man who is allegedly carried out the wicked act.

Check her last post on Instagram below.