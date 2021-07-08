Mechanic Who Allegedly Confessed to Khanice Jackson’s Murder to Appear in Court Tomorrow

Suspect in khanice Murder Called her Sister and Admits Altercation with Jackson… Listen Voicenote
50-year-old mechanic Robert Fowler, who allegedly confessed to the murder of Khanice Jackson, will appear before the Home Circuit Court tomorrow.

The date was scheduled for July 8 following his last court appearance via Zoom in April.

Jackson, a resident of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on March 24 after leaving home for work.

Her body was discovered two days later at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine.

Fowler was arrested shortly after and still remains remanded in police custody.

 

