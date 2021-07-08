Wanted Man Captured at Oaklands Apartments in St Andrew

A man wanted by the St Catherine Police for murder and other major offenses was arrested during a targeted operation at the Oaklands Apartments complex in St Andrew earlier today.

Kevon McCullum was apprehended, after heavily armed personnel of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Special Weapons and Tactical team, swooped in on the apartment complex on Constant Spring Road.

Dennis Brooks, JCF’s senior communication strategist, confirmed the arrest.

McCullum, 26, was one of four persons on the St Catherine North Police wanted list on January 10 of this year.

He is wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Rohan Brown on Chin’s Avenue in the parish on January 20, 2019.

