An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Annakeye Hayles a
ward of the state who has been missing since Thursday, November 23.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Annakeye was last seen at the facility about 6:30
a.m., wearing a white blouse and khaki tunic. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Annakeye Hayles is asked to contact the Constant Spring
Police at 876- 924-1421, the police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.
16-year-old Annakeye Hayles missing From, Kingston
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Annakeye Hayles a