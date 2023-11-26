An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Roshawna Rowe a
ward of the state who has been missing since Thursday, November 23.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Roshawna was last seen at the facility about 6:30
a.m. She was dressed in a white blouse and khaki tunic at the time she went missing. All efforts to
locate her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roshawna Rowe is asked to contact the Constant Spring
Police at 876- 924-1421, the police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.
15-year-old Roshawna Rowe Missing From, Kingston
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Roshawna Rowe a