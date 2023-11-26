Eighteen-year-old Reneisha Rumble Missing From, Kingston 8

November 26, 2023

Eighteen-year-old Reneisha Rumble of Constant Spring Road, Kingston 8
has been missing since Thursday, November 23.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Reniesha was last seen on Constant Spring Road
about 6:30 a.m. She was dressed in a blue shirt and black skirt at the time she went missing. All
efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reniehsa Rumble is asked to contact the Constant Spring
Police at 876- 924-1421, the police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.

