Police Seek Witnesses for Court

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division are seeking the
public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Manchester
Circuit Court.
She is Tracy-Ann Stephenson whose last known address is Hanbury district, Mandeville,
Manchester.
Stephenson is scheduled to appear before court on Friday, December 1.
Tracy-Ann Stephenson or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the
Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB), at 876-962-2832, the 119 Police emergency
number or the nearest police station.
