Police Seek Witnesses for Court

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division are seeking the
public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Manchester
Circuit Court.
She is Andrea Campbell whose last known address is Hanbury district, Mandeville, Manchester.
Campbell is scheduled to appear before court on Wednesday, December 6.
Andrea Campbell or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mandeville
Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB), at 876-962-2832, the 119 Police emergency number or the
nearest police station.
