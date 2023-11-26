12-year-old Jaonno Flemming Missing From, Westmoreland

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Jaonno Flemming of
Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland who has been missing since Thursday, November
23.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 3:30 p.m., Jaonno was last seen wearing a
khaki suit and a pair of black shoes on the compound of his school— on Lewis Street, Savanna-la-
Mar, Westmoreland. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaonno Flemming is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-
Mar Police at 876-955-2536, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.