Murder Shooting in Hanover

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Anglin a taxi operator of Salt Spring, Green
Island, Hanover was shot dead while another man was shot and injured in the Green Island Square
in the parish on Friday, November 24.
Reports from the Lucea police are that about 4:50 p.m., Anglin was sitting among a group of
people in a car park when a he was pounced upon by gunmen travelling a Toyota Fielder motor
car who alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at them. After the shooting subsided, Anglin
and another man were seen with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital, where Anglin was
pronounced dead and the man was treated.
Investigations continue.

