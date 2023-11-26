Sixty-year-old Paul Escoffery a taxi operator of Herrick Avenue, Kingston
20 has been missing since Friday, November 24.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Escoffery was last seen at home
wearing a burgundy shirt, black sweatpants and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from
since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paul Escoffery is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police at 876-933-4280, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.
Taxi Operator Missing
Sixty-year-old Paul Escoffery a taxi operator of Herrick Avenue, Kingston