Taxi Operator Missing

Taxi Operator Missing

Leave a Comment / By / November 26, 2023

Sixty-year-old Paul Escoffery a taxi operator of Herrick Avenue, Kingston
20 has been missing since Friday, November 24.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Escoffery was last seen at home
wearing a burgundy shirt, black sweatpants and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from
since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paul Escoffery is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police at 876-933-4280, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: