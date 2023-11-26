Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Steer Town, St. Ann man in Custody

–The St. Ann Police seized one Glock pistol with a magazine containing
three 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Gulf, Steer Town in the parish on
Saturday, November 25.
Reports are that about 11:15 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a search of a Toyota Probox
motorcar was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the weapon was seen in a bag hidden
under the driver’s seat. One man was arrested in relation with the seizure, however his identity is
been withheld pending further investigations.