Club MECA Security Guard Shot and Killed, Days After Brawl

Leave a Comment / By / November 28, 2023

A former police officer employed at the Marketplace Entertainment Centre for the Arts (MECA) was shot and killed at the venue on Tuesday.

The popular nightclub located on Constant Spring Road is a favourite of both local and international celebrities.

Reports state that the deceased recently left the constabulary force and was allegedly employed at the club as a security guard.

The deceased’s identity has not yet been released by the authorities, but he was reportedly known by the alias Panda Boss.

The ex-cop was reportedly working at the club this morning when he was shot and was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

The authorities are reportedly currently at MECA searching for clues as the St. Andrew Central Police continue their investigation into the murder.

A motive for the murder has not been established. However, the incident’s closeness to a massive brawl that broke out at the venue over the weekend that went viral online has sparked rumours that the two are related

