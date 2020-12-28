Lakers trashed Timberwolves 127-91

Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of leading scorer Anthony Davis for an easy 127-91 victory on Sunday night over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James added 18 points and nine rebounds while playing just three quarters as Davis sat out with a right calf contusion. The Lakers have won consecutive games in convincing fashion after a season-opening defeat by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis has been averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through the first two games of the season for defending champions the Lakers (1-1).

The Timberwolves also lost forward Josh Okogie in the first half with cramping in his left leg.

Los Angeles got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 20 points in the first quarter while shooting 71.4 percent (15 of 21) from the field. The Lakers extended the advantage to as many as 26 points in the second quarter and held a 67-45 advantage at the half.

The Timberwolves shot just 35.1 percent (20 of 57) from the field in the first half and 13.6 percent (3 of 22) from 3-point range. The Lakers cooled off slightly in the second quarter and shot 56.2 percent (27 of 48) from the field in the first half while shooting 55.6 percent (50 of 90) for the game.

The Lakers reached 100 points in the final minute of the third quarter and entered the fourth period with a 103-67 advantage.

Los Angeles will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday before playing its first road game of the season Wednesday against San Antonio.