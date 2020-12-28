Video of Tommy Lee Sparta in jail goes viral

Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta was trending on Social Media on the weekend.

A video is currently circulating on social media platforms that shows the Blessings deejay dancing happily to music while his jail mates cheer him on.

The video appeared to have been shot by someone outside of the cell.

Tommy Lee, whose given name is Leroy Russell is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He will answer the charges when he appears in court on January 6, 2021.

The police said Russell is also the subject of other criminal investigations.