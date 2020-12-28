$10m Lawsuit against Cardi B by former manager dismissed in Court

A $10 million breach of contract lawsuit filed against Cardi B by her former manager has been dismissed in court.

In 2018, Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael commenced proceedings to sue his former client. Mr Raphael accused Cardi of breaching the pair’s agreement by signing with Solid Foundation, the management division of Quality Control records.

The rapper’s former manager claimed to have discovered her, saying he played an “integral role in developing her music career and public image”

Cardi B subsequently launched a $30 million counterclaim, arguing that Mr. Raphael signed her original deal without supervision from a lawyer.

She also alleged Mr. Raphael had failed to provide accurate accounts of her earnings during the pair’s working partnership and had been taking more money from her than he was owed.

Late last week, the original lawsuit and Cardi’s counterclaim were both dismissed in court.

The dismissal means that Cardi B’s music royalties, which had been withheld, will now be distributed properly.

Cardi took to Twitter Sunday, saying that it “feels good to be free” from the legal drama.