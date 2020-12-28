I Waata says Sorry! “Nobody Nuh Perfect”

Dancehall Artiste I Waata is apologizing to his long-term girlfriend, Dancer turned Artiste Pretty Pretty, after a photo oh him holding his baby alongside the child’s mother, went viral on the weekend.

Since then, Pretty Pretty removed all the content from her Instagram account.

The deejay broke his silence on Instagram Live from a studio, revealing that Pretty Pretty, whom he affectionately calls Mimi, has left him.

Today, (December 28), I Waata hopped on Instagram expressing his love and affection while claiming that “nobody nuh perfect”.

nuh matter what happen u ago always be fimimimi an this is not a media thing u deh deh fimi b4 me even have a name nuff fuckry me do an u look over dem an me rate an respect u 1000% Mimi knw u feel cut up an hurt but me knw fi sure we can fix this sorry fi bring u down pon d media like this still bby but nah watch r listen d crowd me see bigger Dan we fuck up an dem fix back dem life cause NOBODY NUH PERFECT ❤️