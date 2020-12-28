Roger Federer to miss the Australian Open 2021

Six-time champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues on his fitness and recovery from knee surgery.

The 39-year-old Swiss has not played a competitive match at the season-opening Grand Slam since January because of two operations.

Federer a 20-time Grand Slam winner hoped to return at the delayed Australian Open, which starts on 8 February in Melbourne.

The Swiss star has played in the Australian Open 21 years in a row.

Federer, who had been training at his off-season base in Dubai, had told organisers that the delayed start to the tournament could benefit him.

Federer’s most recent last competitive match was a semi-final defeat by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in this year’s Australian Open.

In February, Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

He hoped to return in July, but in June he had another operation that ruled him out for the rest of 2020.