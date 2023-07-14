Trail Blazing World English Sporting Clays Championship for Aliana McMaster

Jamaica’s promising, young sporting clays competitor Aliana McMasters blazed a trail at the recently completed World English Sporting Clays Championship when she was the only shooter on the team to take home any silverware.
She bagged three trophies at the championship. The first of the three trophies was for her third place finish in the main event after scoring 144 out of a possible 200 in sporting clays in the Lady Sub Junior category. The other two trophies were for 5Stand or Sport Trap where she copped a second and a third place finish. She shot 81 (out of 100) to bag the second place in the Lady Sub Junior category. She then had to battle Charlie Falls in the Sub Junior category where she triumphed when she picked off eight of the targets to his five, to wrest the third place by way of tense shoot-off in the Sub Junior category. They tied for third place after shooting 81 each, hence the need for the shoot-off.
The championship was held at the E J Churchilll Shooting Ground in England from Wednesday July 5 and ended on Saturday July 8.
Aliana McMasters’ trophies marked the first time that any Jamaican and the first female to win a medal in any category on the European circuit. Additionally she copped three medals in two categories. She was very pleased with her performance at the champions and now looks forward to this weekend’s National Shotgun Championship at the True Juice property in St. Catherine.
The female team was dominated by the McMasters with national shotgun champion Wendy along with her daughters Aliana and Abigail completing the three-woman team.
They intended to defend their third place finish from last year but it was not to be as they ended in sixth position out of eight teams.
Jamaica had its best results in 2022 after the female team ended in third position and the male team came fourth. It marked the first time that a local team was getting a podium finish.
The members of the male team were Craig Simpson (captain), Ryan Chen (vice captain), Ray McMaster, Robert Yap-Foo, Gordon Bucknor and Lennin Thompson. The team was made up of experienced and new members, with Simpson being the most experienced having been competing in the championship since the early 2000s.
Captain Simpson said that the team gained valuable experience at the championship which will benefit them in the future, while commending Aliana McMaster for her outstanding performance by taking home three trophies.
The championship featured eleven countries while there were be eight ladies teams. The participating countries included USA, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Mexico, Italy, Sweeden and Jamaica.
The team sponsors were Proven, Hawkeye, Coldwell Bankers, National Bakery, Ammar’s and BarePelt (re making and customizing of shooting vests).
