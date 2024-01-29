Kingston Man Charged in Taxi Driver’s Murder

Kingston Man Charged: 21-year-old Kevin Brown, known as ‘Bams’, ‘Bam Bam’, and ‘Bama T’, residing on Trinidad Road, Kingston 11, has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident that occurred on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, along Nanse Drive, Kingston 11.
The charges against Brown includes Murder, Conspiracy to Murder, Robbery with Aggravation, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, and Using a Prohibited Weapon to commit a felony. These charges are linked to the shooting death of Anthony Wilson, also known as ‘Skippa’ and ‘Skip’, a taxi operator from Kew Road and Richmond Park, Kingston 10.
Investigations reveal that Brown, along with an accomplice, used a transportation app to hire Wilson’s taxi services for a pickup from Greenwich Road, Kingston 13. Upon reaching the destination, both armed with firearms, they entered Wilson’s vehicle, compelling him to drive to Nanse Drive.
During the incident, the assailants robbed Wilson of his iPhone. Allegedly, Brown ordered Wilson to exit the vehicle, and when he resisted, he was forcibly removed and subsequently shot dead. The perpetrators fled the scene in Wilson’s white Nissan AD Expert motor car, later discovered on Barbados Road in the parish.
Following interviews conducted in the presence of his attorney on Saturday, January 27, Brown was arrested and charged.
