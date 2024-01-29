Clarendon Man Charged in Bushy Park House Breaking

A 39-year-old man from Bushy Park, May Pen, Clarendon, has been charged in connection with a house breaking incident that occurred on Saturday, January 27.
Charged with House Breaking and Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property, and Malicious Destruction of Property is Omar Davis, also known as ‘Root’, residing in Red Square, Bushy Park.
Reports indicate that around 3:00 p.m., Davis allegedly damaged a door jam to gain unauthorized entry into a house. Once inside, he ransacked the premises, making off with two Dewalt drills valued at $40,000 JMD each. The incident was promptly reported to the police, leading to an operation at Davis’s residence, where the stolen items were recovered.
Davis has subsequently been charged for the offences, and arrangements for his court date are currently underway.