Curfew Implemented in Nannyville, St. Andrew

Curfew Implemented in Nannyville: A 48-hour curfew is now in effect in specific areas of Nannyville within the St. Andrew Central Division. The curfew commenced at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, and will end at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.
The designated boundaries for the curfew are as follows:
- South: along Nanny Boulevard from Mountain View Avenue
- West: along Statue Road from Nanny Boulevard
- North: along Statue Road from Mountain View Avenue
- East: along Mountain View Avenue from Nanny Boulevard to Statue Road
During the curfew hours, all individuals within these boundaries are required to stay on their premises unless explicitly authorized by the ground commander. This measure aims to ensure the safety and security of the community during the specified period.