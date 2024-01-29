Curfew Implemented in Nannyville

Curfew Implemented in Nannyville, St. Andrew

Leave a Comment / By / January 29, 2024

Curfew Implemented in Nannyville: A 48-hour curfew is now in effect in specific areas of Nannyville within the St. Andrew Central Division. The curfew commenced at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, and will end at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

The designated boundaries for the curfew are as follows:

  • South: along Nanny Boulevard from Mountain View Avenue
  • West: along Statue Road from Nanny Boulevard
  • North: along Statue Road from Mountain View Avenue
  • East: along Mountain View Avenue from Nanny Boulevard to Statue Road

During the curfew hours, all individuals within these boundaries are required to stay on their premises unless explicitly authorized by the ground commander. This measure aims to ensure the safety and security of the community during the specified period.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Discover more from McKoysNews

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading