Police Seize Ammunition in Westmoreland Operation

Police Seize Ammunition in Westmoreland: A quantity of ammunition was seized by the Westmoreland police during an operation on Wharf Road in the parish on Saturday, January 27.
At approximately 4:13 p.m., the police team carried out an intelligence-led operation in the area. A search of a swampy location led to the discovery and seizure of the following ammunition:
- Two 12-gauge cartridges
- Three 5.56mm cartridges
- Eight 9mm cartridges
- One .45mm cartridge
No arrested was made in connection with this discovery. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details.