Ammunition Seized In August Town, St. Andrew

Police Seize Ammunition in Westmoreland Operation

Leave a Comment / By / January 29, 2024

Police Seize Ammunition in Westmoreland: A quantity of  ammunition was seized by the Westmoreland police during an operation on Wharf Road in the parish on Saturday, January 27.

At approximately 4:13 p.m., the police team carried out an intelligence-led operation in the area. A search of a swampy location led to the discovery and seizure of the following ammunition:

  • Two 12-gauge cartridges
  • Three 5.56mm cartridges
  • Eight 9mm cartridges
  • One .45mm cartridge

No arrested was made  in connection with this discovery. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Discover more from McKoysNews

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading