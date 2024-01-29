Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case

Linstead Man Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after Rooftop Break-In

Leave a Comment / By / January 29, 2024

Kevon Coleman, a 25-year-old resident of Tangerine Circle in Linstead, St. Catherine, faces charges of Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident on King Street in Linstead on Sunday, January 21.

According to reports from the Linstead police, around 9:10 p.m., Coleman used a crowbar to remove a section of the shop’s roof and pried open the burglar bars to gain entry. The police were alerted by a vigilant caretaker who heard suspicious sounds coming from the building.

Upon their swift arrival, Coleman was apprehended inside with a knapsack bag containing several stolen items. The combined value of the stolen goods and damages inflicted is estimated at Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Jamaican Dollars ($250,000.00 JMD).

Following his arrest, Coleman was charged and is set to appear before the St. Catherine Parish court on Tuesday, January 30.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Discover more from McKoysNews

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading