Linstead Man Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after Rooftop Break-In

Kevon Coleman, a 25-year-old resident of Tangerine Circle in Linstead, St. Catherine, faces charges of Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident on King Street in Linstead on Sunday, January 21.
According to reports from the Linstead police, around 9:10 p.m., Coleman used a crowbar to remove a section of the shop’s roof and pried open the burglar bars to gain entry. The police were alerted by a vigilant caretaker who heard suspicious sounds coming from the building.
Upon their swift arrival, Coleman was apprehended inside with a knapsack bag containing several stolen items. The combined value of the stolen goods and damages inflicted is estimated at Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Jamaican Dollars ($250,000.00 JMD).
Following his arrest, Coleman was charged and is set to appear before the St. Catherine Parish court on Tuesday, January 30.