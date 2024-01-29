Trelawny Police Achieve Breakthrough in 2019 Attempted Murder Case

The Trelawny Police have made a breakthrough in an attempted murder case, culminating in the arrest of 36-year-old chef Randane Gibson, also known as ‘Jason,’ from Bounty Hall, Trelawny.
Gibson faces multiple charges related to an incident that transpired on October 30, 2019, in Sawyers District within the parish. The charges include Attempted Murder, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Use of a Prohibited Weapon with Intent to Injure, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Assault at Common Law.
According to reports, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on the mentioned date, Gibson, following a previous dispute, opened gunfire outside a woman’s shop in Sawyers District. Subsequently, he entered the shop, physically seized the woman, and placed the firearm at her head. Despite attempting to fire multiple times, the gun failed to discharge on that occasion. Following the incident, Gibson fled the scene with the firearm. The courageous woman promptly reported the terrifying encounter to the police.
Gibson, who had been listed on the Trelawny Division’s Wanted Person List, was successfully apprehended during a police operation on January 23, 2024.
Gibson is slated to appear before the court to answer the charges brought against him, marking a significant stride in resolving this 2019 attempted murder case.