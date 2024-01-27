9-Year-Old Fatally Shot, Woman Injured in May Pen Gun Attack

In a shocking incident on Friday night, a community in May Pen mourns the loss of nine-year-old Shamar Walker, who fell victim to a gun attack on Church Street. A 29-year-old female vendor also suffered injuries during the harrowing incident.
According to official reports, around 7:45 pm. Shamar and the injured woman were gathered with a group, watching television at a local shop, when an unidentified man entered the yard, brandished a firearm, and opened fire into the crowd.
Shamar, attempting to escape the danger, fled onto the street. However, he was pursued and tragically shot in the left side of the chest. When the shooting ceased, the injured vendor was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.
Both victims were rushed to May Pen Hospital where Shamar was pronounced dead. The vendor was admitted in serious but stable condition.
The police have not determined a motive for the shooting.