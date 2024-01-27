Police and JDF Seize .45 Pistol in Mavis Bank Operation, Suspect Arrested

Leave a Comment / By / January 27, 2024

In a collaborative effort on Friday, January 26, law enforcement officers from the St. Andrew North Police Division, together with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), seized a .45 pistol during an operation in Resource district, Mavis Bank, St. Andrew.

Reports indicate that at approximately 6:30 a.m., a thorough search of a premises led to the discovery of the firearm concealed in a water boot within a room. Following the find, the occupant of the premises, 42-year-old Fabian Richards, also known as ‘Cock’ Farmer, was subsequently arrested and charged.

The finalization of his court date is currently underway.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Discover more from McKoysNews

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading