Police and JDF Seize .45 Pistol in Mavis Bank Operation, Suspect Arrested

In a collaborative effort on Friday, January 26, law enforcement officers from the St. Andrew North Police Division, together with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), seized a .45 pistol during an operation in Resource district, Mavis Bank, St. Andrew.
Reports indicate that at approximately 6:30 a.m., a thorough search of a premises led to the discovery of the firearm concealed in a water boot within a room. Following the find, the occupant of the premises, 42-year-old Fabian Richards, also known as ‘Cock’ Farmer, was subsequently arrested and charged.
The finalization of his court date is currently underway.