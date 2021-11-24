JAY-Z is The Most Nominated Artiste in Grammys History

JAY-Z is now the most-nominated artist in Grammys history.

On Tuesday, the hip hop mogul received three nominations for the upcoming 2022 ceremony, raising his career total to a whopping 83 nods. Hov was previously tied with legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones, who has been nominated 80 times.

Two of JAY-Z’s nominations came from his contribution to Kanye West’s album Donda, which earned placement in the Album of the Year category. Hov’s song on Donda, “Jail,” is also up for Best Rap Song.

The Brooklyn native was nominated again in the Best Rap Song category for his collaboration with DMX and Nas, “Bath Salts,” which landed on the late rap star’s posthumous album, Exodus, earlier this year.

JAY-Z won his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 1999 for his third record, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.