Buju Banton Creates His First NFT Artwork on The First and Largest NFT Platform

Buju Banton has become the first Grammy Award-winning reggae artist from Jamaica to mint an NFT on the OpenSea Marketplace – https://opensea.io/ bujubanton.

The entertainer has created a collection of rare NFT Art pieces that will come in both digital and autographed canvas print.

A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos. These digital assets are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

According to the Gargamel in statement, “The intention is to provide fans with a rare 1 of 1 digital Buju Banton collectible, which can grow in value, creating an economical opportunity for NFT holders.

Artists and musicians have been making their musical offers available worldwide through an alternative space that is quickly becoming the trend of the future.

Fans will be able to purchase a digital copy of the installation as an NFT, which includes digital artwork designs of famous Buju Banton portraits, programable features and unlock-able content for the NFT owners to enjoy.