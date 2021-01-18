“I’ve Never done Botox or Surgery” says Jennifer Lopez…singer hits back at critics

Jennifer Lopez has hit back at an Instagram user who claimed the star’s youthful looks are down to “tons” of Botox.

The 51-year-old responded to a post to clarify “for the 500 millionth time” that she has “never done Botox or any injectables or surgery”.

Lopez had posted a video on the social media site, showing her glowing skin after saying she had used a face mask from her own J Lo Beauty range, which sparked the exchange.

“Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face,” she says in the clip, with the camera close-up to her skin. “It is glowy and gorgeous and tight and yummy.”

She continues: “I feel like it took 10 years off my face.”

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times, with many fans commenting on how Lopez achieves her youthful looks.

While many said it was down to her healthy lifestyle, others were not convinced.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

