25 murdered at the weekend – Chang

Jamaica records 34 murders in the first 11 days of 2020
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang has confirmed that there were at least 25 murders over the weekend.

Dr Chang who was speaking while on a tour in St James, Monday,  said there were two triple murders and three double murders among them.

McKoy’s News had reported a bloody weekend of at least 12 murders but as data came in from police divisions across the country, it became clear that more had died between Friday and Sunday night.

Dr Chang says the police will not be daunted by the murders and the upsurge in crime but will come up with strategies to get the perpetrators and reduce crime.

There were also several shootings over the period. In one incident, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face in Norwood were three murders took place. The boy is critical in the hospital.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....