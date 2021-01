Fans are petitioning to get music Toots & The Maytals in the running for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Organizers of the petition have urged fans to visit the website www.niceup.com and sign it.

The petition says Toots belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, not only for creating the word “reggae” in his 1968 song Do the Reggay, but also for his feature in the groundbreaking film, The Harder They Come, alongside good friend and Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmy Cliff.

However, some 1,200 additional signatures are needed for the group to be eligible.

The petition ends Tuesday.