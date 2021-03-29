Eddie Murphy Inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organization’s show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of colour.

After Murphy accepted his induction award Saturday night, the actor-comedian said he was “very moved” by the honour.

He was presented the award by his longtime friend and Coming 2 America co-star Arsenio Hall.

The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the “profession for generations to come.”