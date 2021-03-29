Nike denies Involvement with Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes”

Lil Nas X, the “Old Town Road” artist, is collaborating with the streetwear company MSCHF on a pair of “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which goes on sale Monday.

The controversial kicks, apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s, are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. They’ll be sold for US$1,018.

The sneakers also contain a drop of human blood in the sole, drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

News of the shoes drew outrage over the Palm Sunday weekend; some critics slammed both Lil Nas X and Nike.

But Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, pointing out that they’re custom adaptations of existing products.

Nike said it was not involved in the process “in any capacity.”

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them” Nike said.

The release of the Satan Shoes coincides with Lil Nas X’s latest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and its accompanying music video.