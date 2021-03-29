Shenseea features on SpotemGottem’s Beat Box hit

Shenseea has revealed that she’s recruited by Florida rapper SpotemGottem for another official remix of his viral hit song, Beat Box.

SpotemGottem’s Beat Box blew up after it was made the soundtrack of the “Junebug Challenge” on TikTok and Shenseea grabbed attention in January when she did a remix to the single wich instantly went viral on social media.

In an Instagram post today, the dancehall entertainer shared her excitement, while noting that the remix was now available for streaming.

Spotemgottem’s other official Beat Box versions include Beat Box 2 with rapper Pooh Shiesty released in December 2020, and Beat Box 3 with DaBaby released in February 2021.

Beat Box 3 peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100.

