Minister Marion Hall begins Work on new album ‘Still Standing’

Gospel artist Minister Marion Hall has revealed that her new album is entitled “Still Standing”.

She says she’s been in talks with a team of extraordinary musicians, and producers in the US, who she says will be assisting with the production of the “Grammy-worthy” project.

Marion Hall’s debut gospel project, When God Speaks, was considered for a gospel Grammy nomination in 2016.

She’s the first female deejay to win a Grammy award in 2004 for the track Underneath It All, alongside pop group ‘No Doubt.’