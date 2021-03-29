Shauna-Gayle Reid Missing, from St Catherine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Thirty-two-year-old Shauna-Gayle Reid of Waterford, in St. Andrew, has been missing since Saturday, March 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 5:50 a.m, Reid was last seen in her community. Her mode of dress at the time last seen is unknown.  She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shauna-Gayle Reid is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....