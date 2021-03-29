Shauna-Gayle Reid Missing, from St Catherine

Thirty-two-year-old Shauna-Gayle Reid of Waterford, in St. Andrew, has been missing since Saturday, March 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 5:50 a.m, Reid was last seen in her community. Her mode of dress at the time last seen is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shauna-Gayle Reid is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.