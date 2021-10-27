DONDA surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA’ has hit a billion streams on Spotify, but its numbers are still behind Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy’.
The pair of albums, released a week apart at the end of August and start of September respectively, have been contesting chart battles and personal beefs since they came out.
‘DONDA’ becomes Kanye’s fastest album to reach the 1billion streams milestone on Spotify, while it also earned him his 10th Number One album on the US Billboard charts in September.
This week, Kanye’s ‘DONDA’ stem player was finally unveiled, and came with three extra songs.
The device, which was made available to order back in August, allows users to manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com