DONDA surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA’ has hit a billion streams on Spotify, but its numbers are still behind Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The pair of albums, released a week apart at the end of August and start of September respectively, have been contesting chart battles and personal beefs since they came out.

‘DONDA’ becomes Kanye’s fastest album to reach the 1billion streams milestone on Spotify, while it also earned him his 10th Number One album on the US Billboard charts in September.

This week, Kanye’s ‘DONDA’ stem player was finally unveiled, and came with three extra songs.

The device, which was made available to order back in August, allows users to manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.