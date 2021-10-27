Gregory Isaacs Exhibition Launches in the U.K.

A three-month exhibition has been launched in the United Kingdom to celebrate the life and musical efforts of the late Reggae Star Gregory Isaacs.

The Exhibition opened Tuesday October 26 in Harrow, London. The Night Nurse Singer died from cancer in Harrow on October 25, 2010 at age 60.

The exhibition which contains interviews, photos and music, is being held at The Headstone Manor Museum.

Isaacs’ 1982 album Night Nurse was recently certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry for sales of over 60,000 copies in the UK.

That set contains the title song which was Isaacs’ signature.

Born in West Kingston, Jamaica, Gregory Issacs was, in 2016, posthumously awarded the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the country’s music.