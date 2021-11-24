Dear Mckoy: I love Getting Oral Sex from Old Men with No Front Teeth

Dear McKoy: I used to fantasize about what it would be like to feel only gums on my vagina but it seemed gross.  Well, I met this old ugly man at a party one night.  He was staring at me and licking his lips and my stomach feel sick.  When the man start to grin and I see that he have no front teeth mi get excited.  I carried him around the back of the bar, take off my panty, push him down on the grass, sit over his head and instructed him to dine.  I have never felt so much pleasure in my life.  The old man was like my slave.  The next old man I found, I used a leash and a whip.  From that I only go with old men without teeth and everytime I add a little more excitement to it.  I am only 25 years old, so I don’t know why I have this desire.

Patrice

Dear Patrice: While you are enjoying your fetish, please be mindful that these are elderly men and their heart cannot manage too much.  I hope that none of these men heart rate will go up leading to heart attack.

Ask Dear Mckoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com