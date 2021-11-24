Dear McKoy: I Love Masturbating in the Church Bathroom

Dear McKoy: I don’t know what it is about the  church brothers why I have to masturbate everytime I go there.  I get really wet when I am at church and see the men there.

Church nuh sweet me until them welcome the pastor and him step up on the altar.God forgive me, but that is when the pipe turn on under me.  When I see pastor big mouth moving up and down I don’t know what he is saying, but all I know is pure hallelujah mi shouting. Meck pastor all guh brush pass me, mi affi fly in the bathroom guh rub it out.  Every Sunday after church I feel blessed going home because I get my relief.

Right now I am suffering seriously because Covid lock down church and I  can’t get mi weekly fix.  Yes, I watch online church, but it nuh have the impact like the live church.  Right now the 50 or 100 people pon church list cannot work because people like me need to go in  every week.

Jen Jen

Dear Jen Jen: I would recommend that you seek God to give you a husband from church so that you can explore with him the Godly way. 

Ask Dear Mckoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com