Cardi B and Halle Berry Curate All Female hip-hop Album

Stars Cardi B and Halle Berry have curated a new all-female hip hop album.

The collection serves as the soundtrack to Netflix‘s upcoming film Bruised, which will see Berry make her directorial debut. She also stars in the movie as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter.

As Variety reports, Berry enlisted Cardi to help hand-select a team of female acts to record six original songs for the OST.

It is reported that both H.E.R. and City Girls’ songs are “prominently featured in critical moments of the film”.

Additionally, the Bruised soundtrack boasts seven tracks “inspired by” the film that were recorded by up-and-coming artists.

These acts are as follows: Young M.A (‘No Mercy’), Baby Tate (‘Dungarees’), Rapsody (‘She Bad’), Erica Banks (‘On They Neck’), Big Bottle Wyanna (‘Aye’), Ambre (‘Sweater’) and Dream Doll (‘Chacin’).

Bruised is set for release on November 24.