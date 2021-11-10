Ed Sheeran tops Billboard Artist 100 chart with new Album, =

Billboard reports that Ed Sheeran jumps from No. 4 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart dated Nov. 13, reigning as the top musical act for a 13th total week, and for the first time since 2019, thanks to the launch of his new LP, =.

According to the publication, the set opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 118,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data, marking his fourth chart-topper, after 2014’s x, 2017’s ÷ and 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Sheeran concurrently places three songs from the album on the latest Billboard Hot 100: “Bad Habits” at No. 4, “Shivers” at No. 6 and “Overpass Graffiti” at No. 41.

He last ruled the Artist 100 in 2019, concurrent with the chart start of No. 6 Collaborations Project.

