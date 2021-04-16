Apple Music tells artists it now pays double than Spotify per stream

Apple Music has sent a letter to artists and labels saying that it now pays double what Spotify does per stream on average.

According to figures from last year, in the US Spotify paid $0.00437 per stream on average while Apple Music paid $0.00735 on average.

In the letter, which was sent to labels and publishers and posted on the platform’s artist dashboard, Apple Music said it now pays one cent per stream on average. However, it adds that rates vary according to subscription plans and the country listeners are streaming in.

The note added that 52 per cent of subscription revenue is paid to record labels. Apple Music last confirmed its subscription base to be at 60million users in June 2019, but industry figures estimate that number has now risen to around 72million.

Spotify, on the other hand, has 155million paying subscribers and 345million users in total. Last month the platform launched a new website called Loud & Clear, which is designed to increase transparency around how it pays artists.