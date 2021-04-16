Kranium’s gets silver certification in Canada for ‘Nobody Has to Know’

Kranium’s ‘Nobody Has to Know’ has been certified silver in the United Kingdom, UK.

The single, released in 2015, has sold more than 250,000 copies since its release.

‘Nobody Has To Know’ had previously received gold certification in the US in 2019, by the Recording Industry Association of America -RIAA- for sales of over 500,000.

in 2019 for sales of more than 500,000. It also got significant airplay in Canada and earned a gold certification there for selling 40,000 copies.

In an Observer interview, the dancehall star said “I mean, it’s been a good ride. Dancehall music, it works when it’s done properly, and sometimes it takes longer. It [the song’s success] just shows that if we support the music these are the things that happen.”

He also stated that at the time, he knew the single would become a hit.

Kranium released a 5-track EP entitled “Toxic” recently. This as he gears for the release of his full-length album later this year.