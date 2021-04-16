Snoop Dogg to Star in new Netflix Comedy

Snoop Dogg is joining the cast of a new vampire comedy film headed to Netflix called Day Shift.

The film will also star Jamie Foxx, with Megan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, Zion Broadnax and Dave Franco rounding out the cast.

Day Shift will be the directorial debut of J.J. Perry, who previously worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on several films in the Fast & Furious and John Wick franchises.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story tells tale of a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but the man’s mundane, San Fernando Valley pool-cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: Tracking down and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop icon, but he’s no stranger to acting, having appeared previously in movies that include 2001’s Academy Award-winning Training Day. The 49-year-old rapper first appeared on film in 1998 in the Dave Chappelle comedy Half Baked.