Seaview Gardens Primary gets tablets from Bounty’s Foundation

The Bounty Foundation has donated 40 tablets to the Seaview Gardens Primary School, to assist children with online learning.

The ongoing charity drive led by Bounty Killer, along with his manager, Paul ‘Bankey’ Giscombe, is part of the entertainer’s ‘Each one, Teach one’ Initiative.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Thursday, Vice-Principal of the school, Keisha Heslop-Pessoa, expressed her appreciation for the donations, stating that it will help a lot of students when it comes to online learning.

Recently, the dancehall heavyweight handed over three executive standard recliner wheelchairs and a cash donation of 150,000.00 Jamaican dollars to assist with the purchase of medication for the elderly.