Seaview Gardens Primary gets tablets from Bounty’s Foundation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Bounty Foundation has donated 40 tablets to the Seaview Gardens Primary School, to assist children with online learning. 

 The ongoing charity drive led by Bounty Killer, along with his manager, Paul ‘Bankey’ Giscombe, is part of the entertainer’s ‘Each one, Teach one’ Initiative.  

 Speaking at the handover ceremony Thursday, Vice-Principal of the school, Keisha Heslop-Pessoa, expressed her appreciation for the donations, stating that it will help a lot of students when it comes to online learning. 

 Recently, the dancehall heavyweight handed over three executive standard recliner wheelchairs and a cash donation of 150,000.00 Jamaican dollars to assist with the purchase of medication for the elderly. 

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....