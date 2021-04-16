St Ann Man Gunned Down in Johns Hall, St James

The Granville police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of 30-year-old Jamie Arlando Rowe, of a St Ann address, who was shot and killed by armed men along the Johns Hall main road on Thursday, April 15.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 5:00 pm, residents living at a section of John’s Hall community summoned the police, after they heard gunshots being fired at a section of the community.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Rowe was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.