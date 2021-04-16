St Ann Man Gunned Down in Johns Hall, St James

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
The Granville police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of 30-year-old Jamie Arlando Rowe, of a St Ann address, who was shot and killed by armed men along the Johns Hall main road on Thursday, April 15.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 5:00 pm, residents living at a section of John’s Hall community summoned the police, after they heard gunshots being fired at a section of the community.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Rowe was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

